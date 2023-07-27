New Mammography Unit Enhances Breast Care Services at Cremona Hospital

New Mammography Unit Now Operating at Women’s Hospital in Cremona

CREMONA – The women’s area of the hospital in Cremona has recently acquired a new mammography unit, which is now fully operational. This state-of-the-art equipment has been added to enhance the breast supply for the more than 8,000 patients who seek treatment at the Cremona Asst each year. The new mammography machine is capable of performing three-dimensional mammograms, with contrast medium and tomosynthesis-guided biopsies. One of the unique features of this model is a less uncomfortable execution method for the patient, as it utilizes LED signals to indicate when breast compression is sufficient for accurate diagnostics, reducing discomfort.

With the introduction of this new mammography unit, the Women’s Area of the Cremona Hospital will be able to offer a greater number of services to women in need. Matteo Passamonti, the Head of Radiological Senology, explains that the hospital will now be capable of performing a total of 150 to 200 biopsies per year. Additionally, mammograms with contrast medium will be provided, particularly for women who are unable to undergo magnetic resonance imaging due to health reasons. This new technology plays a crucial role in prevention, as detecting cancer at an early stage allows for more effective treatment and less invasive procedures.

Moreover, the Cremona hospital has also introduced a new surgical technique for breast surgery. This technique involves the use of a magnetic marker for the localization of non-palpable breast tumors. The method has proven to be highly accurate in the identification of even the smallest lesions, resulting in greater surgical precision and improved aesthetic outcomes. The surgical team, led by Gianluca Baiocchi, consists of three experienced breast surgeons: Sergio Aguggini, Charles Azzini, and Ignatius Ciliberto, each specialized in various aspects of clinical diagnostics, multidisciplinary management, surgical oncology, oncoplasty, and prosthetic reconstruction.

The Breast Radiology and Surgery teams at Cremona Hospital work in close collaboration with the Breast Pathology Units, which are responsible for ensuring comprehensive care. This multidisciplinary approach includes experts in oncology, surgery, radiology, radiotherapy, and pathological anatomy. Every week, these professionals come together to discuss individual breast cancer cases, facilitating a comprehensive treatment plan that combines their collective expertise. This shared decision-making process ensures the best possible treatment path for patients, driven by continuous research and collaboration.

The addition of the new mammography unit and innovative surgical techniques at the Cremona Hospital highlights their commitment to providing state-of-the-art care to women in the region. These advancements not only enhance diagnostics and treatment options, but also prioritize patient comfort and aesthetic outcomes. With the collaboration of various medical disciplines, Cremona Hospital continues to lead the way in breast cancer care.

