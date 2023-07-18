Federal working group for rehabilitation

Gülcan Miyanyedi is the new managing director at the Federal Working Group for Rehabilitation eV (BAR). In doing so, she replaces the previous managing director Prof. Dr. Helga Seel, who has retired. Gülcan Miyanyedi has many years of experience as a lawyer with the professional association for energy, textiles, electronics and media products (BG ETEM), including ten years in a responsible position in rehabilitation management.

Miyanyedi is looking forward to her new tasks at the BAR: “Our job in association work is that we work for people.” A rethinking in the digital age is particularly important to her: “Old solutions do not fit new problems. The advancing digitization offers players in rehabilitation and participation new opportunities for cooperation – and this is more necessary than ever.” This calls for creative ideas and solutions that manage to handle the data of beneficiaries responsibly and at the same time break down barriers and bureaucracy, especially for people with disabilities.

Her experience in committee work and working with the self-government gave Miyanyedi valuable insights into how changes can be tackled together and successfully implemented: “I am therefore looking forward to successful and constructive cooperation with the aim of developing viable solutions for our structured social benefit system. ”

About the Federal Working Group for Rehabilitation eV (BAR):

The BAR is the association of rehabilitation providers in Germany. Since 1969 it has been promoting the participation of people with disabilities in the structured social benefits system. The BAR designs and supports the interaction of the rehabilitation providers, imparts specialist knowledge and works with the further development of rehabilitation and participation.

