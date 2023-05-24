New maxi wall for 80 people in the rock climbing wall in Valmaura (WAITTING PHOTOS OF THURS)

TRIESTE – A new rock wall on which 80 athletes will be able to climb and a solution to water infiltration: these are the novelties in sight at the Palarock in via Frescobald: for this reason the Region has invested 200 thousand euros in the climbing wall in the Valmaura area, in concession to the Olympic Rock amateur sports association.

Thanks to this loan, to which are added another 13,000 euros to the budget by the Municipality, the waterproofing of the roof will be carried out, the construction of anti-fall walls and the new rock wall which will increase the capacity of an already capable plant, is has been explained, “to have 130 people train simultaneously”. The completion of the works is scheduled for the end of June.

The investment, explained the councilor for public works Elisa Lodi in thanking the regional administration, has allowed the Olimpic Rock association to put its resources to redevelop the disused tennis court outside the gym, at the order to build a new wall suitable for national and international competitions.

The regional councilor for local self-government Pierpaolo Roberti also spoke, reporting how “As regards my powers, on local self-government the Region has allocated around 24 million euros in the Municipality of Trieste in the last legislature, a little out of all the fields: school buildings, sports facilities and also roads and sites of cultural interest”. Thanks to this investment, Roberti specified, “the association will be able to put its hands on its portfolio and expand its business even further, catch up with other states and host official competitions in our area. All of this takes place in a peripheral district that needs initiatives like these”.

“Mystery” about the gasometer

To stay on the subject of free climbing, the idea of ​​another rock climbing wall at the Gasometro del Broletto, advanced by the former heritage councilor Lorenzo Giorgi until shortly before the pandemic, seems to have stalled. A recovery project of the dilapidated structure in collaboration with the University of Trieste and called GasometroTrieste Climbing, of which the councilor Lodi, the councilor for urban planning Michele Babuder and Lorenzo Giorgi himself, currently councilor, declare that they have no news. However, from the end of next month, the rock climbers of Trieste will have a more spacious and equipped gym at their disposal.