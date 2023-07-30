New Mazda CX-30 2023-2024, the pros and cons of the refurbished SUV that just came out for 25,000 euros

Mazda CX-30 2023-2024 has accentuated and implemented its human-centered philosophy through ergonomic improvements within the cabin. These enhancements include a revamped infotainment screen and software, the adoption of USB Type-C ports to replace the previous USB Type-A ports, and a strategic rethink of cockpit controls to maximize usability and ease of use. of employment.

The steering wheel controls have undergone a slight color change, with a darker shade that favors the legibility of the buttons for one better connected driving experience. These implementations aim to make interaction with interior systems more intuitive and satisfying, while keeping the focus on the comfort and needs of the driver and occupants. But let’s see better:

Pros and cons of the new Mazda CX-30 2023-2024

Mazda CX-30 2023-2024 presents slight aesthetic changes, especially in the body color range, which is enriched with the introduction of the new Ceramic Metallic, characterized by a silky and translucent appearance. The car is available in three versions: Prime Line, Exclusive Line and a special version named Homura. Already in the Prime Line configuration, the CX-30 offers 16-inch alloy wheels and a series of advanced driver assistance systems, including the Head Up Display, LED headlights, rear view camera and infotainment system with 6-channel audio system. speakers and manual climate control.

When it comes to connectivity, Mazda CX-30 2023-2024 is equipped with the latest functions of infotainment Mazda Connect, including holders for smartphones. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now offer navigation instructions directly projected onto the Head Up Display, an innovation pioneered by Mazda that increases both safety and convenience for drivers, as they can view essential navigation information without having to take your eyes off the road.

Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is now available in both versions, simplifying the process of connecting the smartphone to the car. CX-30 updated features a convenient wireless charging pad, available in some versions, which ensures that the device remains fully charged even on long journeys, eliminating the need to use charging cables.

Mazda CX-30 2023-2024, snap forward for safety and engines

Mazda CX-30 MY2024 presents major improvements in active safety functions, with the introduction of four new advanced features. The sistema Distracted Driver Alert, in particular, has been added to increase safety, while autonomous night emergency braking has been improved to ensure greater effectiveness in situations of poor visibility. The Intelligent Speed ​​Assist system has been made more precise, and the traffic jam support system has been optimized to improve the driving experience.

Mazda CX-30 2024 offers several e-Skyactiv G hybrid powertrain options, all equipped with the Mazda M Hybrid technology and a cylinder deactivation system. The available powers are 122 HP and 150 HP, while the e-Skyactiv X variant is available with 186 HP. The engines can be associated with a manual or automatic transmission, and the e-Skyactiv G 150 HP and e-Skyactiv X versions are also available with all-wheel drive.

The price of Mazda CX-30 varies according to the versions, starting from 27,850 euros for the Prime Line version with 122 HP e-Skyactiv G engine, up to 34,950 euros for the Homura version with 186 HP e-Skyactiv X engine and all-wheel drive. The first deliveries of the new model will start in September. In addition to safety enhancements, the Mazda CX-30 MY2024 offers a wide choice of configurations and advanced technical features, making it a versatile and safe car for its buyers.