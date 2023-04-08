Mazda bet on MX-30, mid-size SUV with a streamlined and innovative design. The car has particularities such as the rear doors without external handles and with opening against the wind, which open only after opening the front ones.

The thin front mask and plastic strips around the fenders and at the base of the sides give the car a muscular look and protect against small bumps from parking or stone chips. In short, there are many original solutions to explore, here they are:

Discovering the Mazda MX-30 2023

The cockpit of the MX-30 features a modern designwith a 7-inch screen for adjusting the functions of the dual-zone climate control system, positioned however a little too low, and a display of the same format for the multimedia system, mounted instead in the dashboard.

Il electric motor of the car delivers 143 HP and transmits power to the front wheels, while the 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery should guarantee a range of 200 km according to the homologation data based on the WLTP cycle.

In the future, a version of the MX-30 with a range extenderequipped with a wankel engine connected to a current generator that allows you to recharge the batteries.

The engine of the Mazda MX-30, powered exclusively by electricityis characterized by a prompt torque response, allowing the car to move easily in urban traffic.

This model from the Japanese car manufacturer is equipped with a complete and sophisticated standard equipment, which reflects the Japanese manufacturer’s commitment to the creation of high-tech vehicles. Think, for example, of the radio, air conditioning, alloy wheels, satellite navigator, LED headlights, emergency braking, parking sensors, light sensors, rain sensors, automatic cruise control, adaptive cruise control, side airbags, head airbags, knee airbags, burglar alarms, bluetooth, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, height-adjustable driver’s seat, electric front windows, front seat armrest, electric rear-view mirrors, outside temperature indicator, pedestrian recognition, Dab radio, head-up display.

Like all Mazda models, the MX-30 is guaranteed for a period of three years, one year more than the legal obligation. To buy it you need at least 37,000 euros.

The opening of the rear doors of the Mazda MX-30 it requires the front doors to be opened, which is a complex process. The declared range of 200 kilometers is lower than the average of the latest generation electric cars. The 7-inch screen used to control the climate system is positioned too low.