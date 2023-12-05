New measuring method: Who needs vitamin D?

However, experts warn that prolonged overdose should be avoided to prevent side effects such as kidney stones and calcifications. In order to be able to better assess the vitamin D balance, laboratory diagnosticians at the Med University of Graz have developed a new method: instead of the inactive precursor of vitamin D, the breakdown product is measured.

The previous measurement method only provided information about the amount of vitamin D available, but not about how it can be used by the body. The new method, on the other hand, provides information about utilization, as Markus Herrmann from the Institute for Medical Laboratory Diagnostics at the Med University of Graz explains. Studies have shown that distinguishing between vitamin D deficiency and functional vitamin D deficiency reduces the number of people who should take vitamin D by about 20 percent.

If there is a vitamin D deficiency, the body cannot absorb calcium from food, which in the long term leads to bone softening.

