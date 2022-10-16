Depression is a psychiatric disease that has been spreading a lot in recent years, due to economic instability and recent events that have affected the whole world. According to research, however, everything can be solved with a simple drug.

The analyzes show that the health conditions of people, especially those suffering from the most severe forms of depression, improve after just a few intake, managing to improve their mood in a very short time.

Depression: an invisible disease

Depression has always been a highly underestimated and little known disease but it can lead to very serious damage as it can affect people of all ages, including children, and can cause various ailments.

Among the symptoms can be found:

persistent sadness

frustration

decreased interest and pleasure with respect to any type of activity or hobby

low self-esteem

difficulty concentrating

lack of appetite

insomnia

asthenia

states of anxiety

suicidal or self-harming thoughts

The difficulty encountered in treating this disease relates to the near impossibility of demonstrating the symptoms, since, unlike a broken leg or an infection, the diagnosis requires a lot of time and attention.

Depression is currently treated with different drugs based on the severity, age and state of health of the patient and involves a therapy that combines a pharmacological treatment with a psychotherapy. Medicines used to treat this condition are part of the antidepressant drugs that can also treat bipolar disorder.

The revolutionary medicine

The drug in question is composed of a ketamine-derived molecule called Esketamine, which was approved by AIFA in the spring. The first symptoms improve within the first 24 hours from a single dose and complete remission of the disease is achieved in almost half of the patients. This is what Massimo di Giannantonio said, co-president of SIP together with Enrico Zanalda and co-author of the study.

According to experts, the drug containing Esketamine can solve all those cases of patients who do not respond to the treatments currently in use and who have also attempted suicide, anticipating the beneficial effects of even several weeks. However, the drug is not free on a commercial level, as it is a group H drug intended for hospital use, so it can only be used under strict medical supervision and only for people who are at risk of suicide and who have not managed to get results with medicines already available.