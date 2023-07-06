Home » New Mercedes CLE: photos, information, details, engines
New Mercedes CLE: photos, information, details, engines

All mild hybrid engines, including in-line six-cylinder engines. Looking forward to AMG and plug-ins. The engine range consists solely of mild hybrid engines (which adopt a new electric unit with an additional 17 kW/23 HP), with both petrol and diesel fuel and both four and – and this is the real surprise – six in-line cylinders: an element that significantly differentiates the CLE from the C-Class and brings it closer to the range of the new E-Class. At launch, in particular, the CLE 220 d variants (2.0 turbodiesel four-cylinder, 200 internal combustion HP plus 23 electric, as on all the others), CLE 200 (2.0 four-cylinder turbo petrol, 204+23 HP, both with rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive), CLE 300 4Matic (2.0 four-cylinder turbo petrol, 258+23 HP) and CLE 450 4Matic (3.0 turbo petrol six cylinders in line, 381+23 HP, 0-100 in 4.4 s). All units are combined as standard with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission in the new specific version for mild hybrid models. Furthermore, the 4Matic variants can count on new lightened kinematic components and on the possibility of transferring more torque to the front in particular grip conditions. For the moment, Mercedes has not announced the AMG versions, which will be presented at a later time, as well as the plug-in hybrids.

Trim options. In terms of chassis, the sports suspension lowered by 15 millimeters is provided as standard for the whole range. Furthermore, upon request, the technical equipment can be enriched with electronically controlled shock absorbers and the Dynamic Body Control package, which implements dynamic control of the damping characteristics on each individual wheel and is combined with rear axle steering. Lastly, the tires obviously vary according to the trim levels and engines and are available in sizes from 18 to 20 inches.

