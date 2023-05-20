New messenger RNA vaccine raises hopes against the most widespread and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer

New hope against the most widespread and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer comes from a new personalized messenger RNA vaccine. In a phase 1 clinical trial it caused an increase in the immune response of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and delayed recurrence in half of the cases, when used in combination with other treatments.

The study – published in the journal Nature – is led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The vaccine raises expectations for this approach, against cancer and beyond. – It follows in the footsteps of the therapy against melanoma (an aggressive skin cancer) developed by the pharmaceutical company Moderna, based on the same technology as the anti-Covid vaccine and in an advanced stage of experimentation. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common form of pancreatic cancer. It is a very aggressive pathology, with very low survival rates and a prognosis usually less than 5 years. A mix of surgical and other therapies can delay recurrence somewhat, but with poor success rates.

But recent studies have shown that the majority of patients with this type of cancer have high levels of novel antigens, proteins located on the surface of cells that emerge on tumors as a result of DNA mutations. Proteins can become the target of personalized vaccine therapies, with the aim of improving the outcome of treatments.

The advances in messenger RNA technology made since the beginning of the Covid pandemic have ushered in a new phase in the field of vaccines, not only against various forms of cancer, but also for heart, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Moderna is convinced of this, engaged in the development of a new series of life-saving vaccines by 2030. The same approach could also pave the way for rare diseases, albeit with slightly longer times.

This is the path followed by researchers led by Luis Rojas and Zachary Sethna, who administered their mRna vaccine to 16 patients together with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, starting a phase I clinical trial. The purpose of the experimental phase is to study the safety of the drug and the presence of any side effects. For this reason, the participants are usually healthy subjects, but in this case the authors of the study involved people who were already sick. The results show an increase in the immune response in 50% of the patients, also related to longer times of relapse after 18 months, while subjects who did not experience improvements in the activity of the immune system experienced a worsening of the disease after an average of 13.4 months. According to the authors of the study, these data are sufficient to move to the next phase of the experimentation, involving a much larger sample.