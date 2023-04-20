New Mexico prosecutor drops the charge against Baldwin

Alec Baldwin no longer has to fear trouble with the New Mexico judiciary. The prosecutor’s office has decided to drop the manslaughter charge against the actor. The star’s lawyers who released the news were satisfied: “We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro. Baldwin was indicted in January in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. If he was found guilty he faced 18 months in prison.

