Milan – The Milan has chosen the area where the La Maura racecourse is currently located to build its new stadium independently from Inter? The hypothesis, in recent days, has become hot: no official statement from the Rossoneri club, but the authoritative confirmation arrived from mayor Giuseppe Sala. Who yesterday, after a quick meeting with the top management of the two companies, told journalists that he had learned of “a formal interest” on the part of Milan for the area between San Siro, Lampugnano and the Trenno park, after mid-February there was a first indiscretion in this sense.

The track of La Maura, therefore, the last in order of time to appear among the eligible candidatesafter Sesto San Giovanni and San Donato, it seems to have undermined the others, just like a trotter coming back to the final sprint in a race

Face to face

In the meantime, the meeting between the Mayor e Gerry Cardinale, the face of Red Bird, the American group that owns AC Milan. “This afternoon I will meet Gerry Cardinale to understand if Milan really want to go to the La Maura area, and therefore figure out what to do,” Sala said in the morning.

The San Siro dossier was tackled face-to-face: an intricate match in which – it’s today’s news – the possibility arises that Inter too choose to build a new pitch, in this case in Assago. Sala, thus, would remain with a huge match in hand: the old Meazza who, at the moment, no longer seems to interest anyone.

“It is clear – added Sala – that at this moment I can only listen and then technically verify how to manage things. It seems to meI repeat, that there is an acceleration of Milan and I want to verify it today with the property”.

The position of Snaitech

Meanwhile this morning Snitchcurrent owner of the area on which the trot racecourse stands, still active with two meetings a week, issued a note in which his position on the matter is reported. In the note, the company confirms that it has “signed a preliminary sale agreement for the area which includes the Snai La Maura Racecourse”. Which, they add from Snaitech, certainly does not mean that the land has already been sold.

Further clarification, the preliminary “has not been signed with a sports club”: one way to clarify that Snaitech is not discussing with Milan (and not even with other subjects) of the possibility of building the Maura stadium. If discussions are underway – because we cannot yet speak of negotiations – the Rossoneri and the the F3A green, the company 50% owned by the real estate group FCMA which signed the draft agreement with Snaitech.

In the Snaitech-F3A green agreement, the company that continues to manage La Maura specifies, it is foreseen “explicitly the obligation to guarantee to Snaitech un permanent right aimed at protecting the training and performance of horse racing activities”.

The stage of the horse

In this complicated picture is in the background the project – confirmed – by Snaitech to create one “horse stadium” on the current gallop racecourse of San Siro: here the gallop and trot races would be combined but horse riding competitions would also find space.