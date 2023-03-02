Gerry Cardinale took stock of the issue of the new stadium during the fifth edition of “The Business of Football Summit” in London, an important event organized by the Financial Times. “We are evaluating different sites to build the new stadium, including an area near San Siro, to understand what can be done – explained the patron of Milan -. We are doing it together with the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region. I’m a big believer in being independent, but right now there’s nothing we’re ruling out regardless. But you know, I think that Inter at the moment are thinking about what their future will be and we focus on ours and what can be the best solution for us”.

confirms the farewell to the Meazza. “San Siro was built in 1926 and renovated over the years. I mean that we want Milan and Serie A to return to the top levels, where I believe they deserve to be, we need to do a 360-degree debrief. And to return at the top there is a need for infrastructure. I want to give our fans a top product. We will see if we can find the right opportunity. However, it must work for the fans, for the Administration of the Municipality of Milan and for the Lombardy Region, for Serie A, as well as for us”.

Elliott bottom. “I have great respect for the Singer, I didn’t know them before. I was impressed by what they have done in four years, also because they had no experience in sport. They are one of the most structured funds in the world. One of the points of the business plan is the continuity with Elliott, RedBird has 100% of the shares.To move forward and get to the next step we have hired two top managers who come from Elliott but who offered themselves to them by raising their hand and I am talking about Furlani, who replaces Ivan Gazidis who has great job, as CEO and di Cocirio as CFO. It’s not something that concerns me, I have talented managers around me. There are people who arrive in sport with guns blazing. I don’t tell Pioli who to field. It’s not “rocket science “, we don’t cure cancer, but we have to do things right. We exploit data, I think the way we use it is different than usual. It’s about efficiency in terms of goals, and how players position themselves for increase the lor or impact on goal chances.”

Cardinale also spoke about the Super League. “The project failed and there’s no reason to talk about it. The point is, however, that we need to understand why it was proposed, there is a divergence between England and the rest of Europe. The Super League was badly structured but putting a balance “competitito is the right thing. I want all of Serie A to be competitive, the question is how to do it: if Serie A puts its things in order together with La Liga and Ligue 1, it can work together to do things right.”