Home Health new model coming? This was revealed by the Pokémon DLC leaker
Today, February 27, 2023, was full of great content for the Pokémon world: in the last few hours, in fact, the existence of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, the Treasure of Area Zero, was revealed. It all happened following today’s event dedicated to Pokémon, but there would be other news on the Nintendo front.

After the presentation of the many novelties that emerged in the Pokémon Presents, in fact, the well-known portal LEAKS Center has reported important information through a Tweet on your Twitter page: there is talk of rumors that emerged simultaneously with the leaks of the aforementioned announcements today, which would verify – at first glance – the truthfulness of the following.

As communicated in the post in question, in fact, “A 4chan leak, which correctly predicted everything revealed today, claims that new models of Nintendo Switch will be released this year together with the second part – here the page refers to the second of the two parts that make up the new DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – and that the game will have some graphical improvements”.

Unfortunately, at least for now, the information reported by the portal and by the leaker are not official, which will require confirmation from Nintendo in the near future. However, given the great success of the Grande N hybrid console and the latest chapter dedicated to cute pocket creatures, it cannot be ruled out a priori that there are new Switch models in the planning stage.

However, the other piece of information that has attracted great interest from users is related to graphical improvements thataccording to the leaker, they will be released with a patch following the release of the second half of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

