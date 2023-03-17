These minimum wages are to apply in future:

The minimum nursing wage for nursing assistants will increase to a national gross monthly salary of 2,175 euros by April 1, 2022.

The minimum nursing wage for qualified nursing assistants (nursing staff with at least 1 year of training and a corresponding job) will increase to a national gross monthly salary of 2,288 euros by April 1, 2022.

The minimum nursing wage for nursing staff will rise to a national gross monthly salary of 2,600 euros on July 1, 2021, and to a national gross monthly salary of 2,669 euros on April 1, 2022.

The minimum wage applies to all federal states. They were drawn up by the minimum wage commission for nursing care. This is made up of the most important players in the care sector.

Spahn emphasized that the new minimum wages are only a lower limit. “Many employers will have to pay their employees significantly more in the competition for skilled workers,” says Spahn.

So that the increasing costs are not passed on to the personal contributions of nursing home residents, Spahn wants to present a concept by the middle of the year on how the care should be financed in the long term.