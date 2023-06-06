New offers and discounts for Fiat, Dacia, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot, Citroen, Ford cars starting now in June

In this month of June, major automakers including Fiat, Dacia, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot, Citroen and Ford, has finalized their respective incentive campaigns. This program of discounts and promotions combines with national and local incentives to offer consumers a variety of options to meet their automotive purchasing needs.

The automakers’ strategy is to provide buyers with a competitive and diversified offer in order to drive demand and drive sales in the automotive market.

Fiat, car offers and discounts in June

With the aim of enhancing the attractiveness of its vehicles, Fiat has developed a wide range of financial incentives, economic benefits and customized financing solutions to meet the needs of its customers. Among the available offers, it is possible to mention Fiat 500 starting from 299 euros per month e Fiat Panda starting from 129 euros per month.

Dacia, car offers and discounts in June

Dacia continues to consolidate its position in the automotive market by offering special promotions on its models, already characterized by a competitive price. Also during the month of June, Dacia demonstrates its commitment and willingness to provide a wide range of opportunities to stimulate sales of its vehicles. Here are some examples of the current offerings available: Dacia Duster starting from 199 euros per month, Dacia Sandero starting from 139 euros per month e Dacia Spring starting from 159 euros per month. These proposals represent an opportunity for consumers to access Dacia models on advantageous financial terms, thus encouraging the purchase of vehicles of the brand.

Volkswagen, car offers and discounts in June

Volkswagen, known for its continued efforts to achieve significant market share in the automotive sector, introduces a rebate and incentive strategy to promote the purchase of its latest models. These concessions are offered with the aim of stimulating sales and expanding the customer base, involving an increasingly vast and diversified public. Here are some examples of the current offers available: Volkswagen Polo starting from 199 euros per month e Volkswagen T-Cross starting from 239 euros per month. These proposals represent an opportunity for consumers to access Volkswagen models through advantageous financial conditions, thus favoring the acquisition of the brand’s vehicles.

Renault, car offers and discounts in June

Renault stands out for its constant attention to the quality and reliability of its cars, as well as for its commitment to affordability for consumers. The brand offers a wide range of solutions that include financial incentives, accessory packages included in the price and customized financing offers, in order to meet the different needs of motorists. Below are some examples of the current offers available: Renault Captur E-Tech Full Hybrid starting from 190 euros per month, Renault Twingo E-Tech 100% electric starting from 140 euros per month e Renault Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid starting from 180 euros per month. The combination of reliable performance, innovative technologies and flexible financing options make Renault cars an attractive choice for customers looking for a mix of reliability, efficiency and economy in their car purchase.

Peugeot, car offers and discounts in June

Peugeot offers its customers a wide range of promotions covering different ranges of models and versions, highlighting its attention to the quality and innovation of its products. The proposed offers include financial incentives, accessory packages included in the price and advantageous financing solutions, in order to make Peugeot vehicles more accessible and convenient for motorists. The brand stands out for its research and development oriented towards innovative solutions, with particular attention to the design of high-performance vehicles with low CO2 emissions. Some examples of current offerings include Peugeot 3008 with a payment plan of 35 installments starting from 399 euros, Peugeot 2008 with a payment plan of 35 installments starting from 130 euros, Peugeot 208 with a payment plan of 35 installments starting from 130 euros e Peugeot 308 with a payment plan of 35 installments starting from 299 euros.

Citroen, car offers and discounts in June

Citroen confirms itself as a proactive company attentive to the dynamics of the promotional market, offering a wide range of special solutions to meet the needs of its customers. In June, the French car brand continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing advantageous offers aimed at making its products more accessible and competitive on the market. Some examples of these offers include Citroen C4 equipped with the 130 HP S&S Feel PureTech engine, available at a price of 22,000 euros, Citroen C5 Aircross with the 130 HP S&S Feel PureTech engine, offered at a price of 26,700 euros, Citroen C3 powered by the 83 HP PureTech engine, available at a price of 14,000 euros e Citroen C5 X equipped with the 130 HP PureTech S&S EAT8 Feel Pack engine, offered at a price of 28,700 euros.

Ford, car offers and discounts in June

Ford maintains a constant presence on Italian roads, offering a range of promotional models that further enhance its appeal. Currently, the landscape of promotions includes Ford Puma for a monthly fee of 240 euros, Ford Kuga at 345 euros per month, Ford Fiesta at 162 euros per month and Ford Focus at 223 euros per month. These offers aim to provide an opportunity for consumers to access Ford vehicles on advantageous financial terms, while maintaining the brand’s standards of quality and reliability.