New online training: “Detecting cancer early”

According to figures from the EU Commission, around 2.7 million people in the European Union are diagnosed with cancer every year. In Austria alone there are up to 42,000 new cases every year. According to the Austrian Cancer Report, regular participation in preventive medical check-ups and the early diagnosis of cancer are essential in order to be able to treat those affected as quickly as possible.

“Even if modern medicine is constantly creating enormous milestones in cancer treatment, too many cancers are still only discovered at an advanced stage. This makes regular check-ups all the more important for each and every one of us,” said Alexander Herzog, Secretary General the pharmaceutical The earliest possible diagnosis is of inestimable value for the further course of the disease and the success of therapy. “Only when cancer is diagnosed can proven and innovative therapies be used,” says Herzog.

Making prevention and screening programs better known and making the benefits of the examinations easier to understand are therefore important steps in the fight against cancer. The new online training course “Detecting cancer early” for patients, which was created in cooperation with Pharmig member companies and the platform selpers, makes a contribution to this. It answers questions about the options offered for cancer screening in the areas of skin, intestines, lungs, prostate, breast and gynaecology. The course can be accessed at any time and free of charge under the following link: selpers.com

