new open access journal. « Medicine in the Library

Heart and lung transplants: new open access journal.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 30, 2023

Official publication of the International Heart and Lung Transplant Society, JHLT Open offers readers essential academic and timely information in the fields of cardiopulmonary transplantation, mechanical and biological support of heart failure, advanced lung disease (including pulmonary vascular disease), and cell replacement therapy. Importantly, the journal also serves as a medium for communicating preclinical science across all of these rapidly expanding areas.

Access the magazine:
JHLT Open

From the journal link to The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) guidelines

