New Open-Air Gym to be Built in Roncade, Promoting Inclusion and Physical Activity

Roncade, a municipality in the Marca Trevigiana region of Italy, is set to benefit from a new outdoor gym facility. The project, which has a total value of around 50 thousand euros, will be built on approximately 900 square meters of wasteland outside the city’s sports hall. This development comes as a result of Roncade’s recent victory in the national tender “Sport di tutti – Parchi,” worth a total of 4 million euros. The tender was created through a collaboration between Sport e Salute Spa and the National Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci), and promoted by the Ministry of Sport and Youth through the Department of Sport.

The construction of the multipurpose outdoor gym will include 1 circuit for free body exercises and 8 machines for isotonic and cardio training. Sport e Salute will contribute approximately 20,000 euros, while the municipal administration will invest around 30,000 euros for ancillary costs related to adapting the area for the equipment. The new facility will be made available to the public free of charge.

Athletica Roncade has also offered to provide preparatory activities at the gym for a few hours a week. The management of the gym and the entire area will be the responsibility of Athletica Roncade for at least two years.

This development is of significant importance to Roncade, as it is one of only two municipalities in the Marca Trevigiana to receive funding from the tender. The municipality aims to promote grassroots sporting activity and facilitate access to physical activity for all residents, including young people, adults, and people with disabilities. The location of the gym, which is central to the city center, schools, sports activities, and swimming pools, ensures its accessibility.

The city councilor, Antonio Baesse, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the social and urban fabric of Roncade. The planning and execution of the project, including the supply, transport, installation, and customization of the equipment, will be carried out by Sport e Salute. The area will also feature welcome signs and QR codes that provide tutorials and useful information for users.

Mayor Pieranna Zottarelli highlighted the importance of promoting the psychophysical well-being of the citizens and encouraging healthy lifestyles. The new outdoor gym will not only provide a space for physical activity but also serve as a meeting place for young people to train and socialize.

This project marks the beginning of a series of outdoor gyms that Roncade hopes to build in the future, creating even more opportunities for the community to engage in accessible and safe sporting activities. The municipality is committed to enhancing the overall urban area and promoting a sense of inclusivity and social development through sport.

