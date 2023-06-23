New opening in Karlsruhe: therapy and couples counseling

Empathic support for couples (including LGBTQ*) and individual clients with systemic therapy

Room for advice and help

In the Wörthstraße, in the center of Karlsruhe, the systemic therapist and couples counselor Stefan Ortelbach offers help and support in difficult and stressful situations.

“I never see myself in the role of telling people what they can and cannot do. Rather, I believe that every person who walks through my door with a problem already has a starting point for a solution. I accompany, support and offer a framework in which new clarity can be gained and new ideas for solutions can arise.”

This is how the alternative practitioner for psychotherapy, who offers his talks in a modern and brightly furnished consultation room, explains his basic attitude.

But the systemic approach goes even further:

“Often a behavior that we perceive as problematic is already an attempt at a solution. Behavior always makes sense. My job is to help develop a healthy alternative that makes life better and more balanced for everyone. The systemic approach can be helpful in a wide variety of life situations.”

However, when people come to him who may have a mental illness that requires treatment with medication, he goes on to refer:

“My work revolves around beliefs, the inner team and dealing with problems, but also personal goals. The people in the medical department are responsible for medication, for example in the case of severe depression.”

Nevertheless, a conversation with him can also be useful:

“I can always be active as an accompaniment. Every diagnosis involves more than just the symptoms of the disease, often the whole of life is affected and the joy of life is severely impaired. Here, too, I can and would like to help.”

Stefan Ortelbach offers advice and therapy for self-payers; in certain cases, private and supplementary insurance cover the therapy fee.

Consultations are also possible online.

When it’s time to change something!

Whether it’s a life crisis, a lack of self-esteem, fears and worries or a diagnosed mental illness – many of us find it increasingly challenging to function in our modern society.

A couple feels doubts together, there are problems in sexuality, there may be mutual injuries and breaches of trust again and again – on our life paths we are repeatedly exposed to certain experiences that burden us permanently and the consequences of which cost us a lot of quality of life. In some cases, permanent wounds and scars remain on our soul, we all have our experiences with us.

With many years of experience in psychosocial counseling and through empathetic and understanding communication, Stefan Ortelbach creates a non-judgmental and safe framework in which everything has its place and can also be spoken out.

Alone or as a couple – conflicts and problems are part of life, but change and development towards more clarity and joie de vivre is always possible!

In his practice, Stefan Ortelbach, systemic therapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy, offers self-paying help seekers the opportunity to finally gain clarity, to finally come closer to solving a problem.

