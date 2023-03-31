Home Health New organ discovered in the human throat » Science News
New organ discovered in the human throat

These are glands never seen before.

Scholars from the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), UMC Amsterdam, UMCG and UMC Utrecht have identified in the depths of the human throat the presence of salivary glandsi never studied before. These are glands located between the nasal cavity and the throat. The discovery and the details were disclosed on the site Radiotherapy and Oncology and is being described as significant news especially for patients with tumors of the head and neck; Specifically, oncologists now know that treating the area with radiation could produce side effects. Like other serendipitous discoveries, the organ was discovered purely by accident when radiation oncologist Wouter Vogel and oral and maxillofacial surgeon Matthijs Valstar were investigating a new type of analysis as part of their study.

New organ discovered in human throat

Quite unexpectedly, during their analysis, two areas in the upper area of ​​the nasopharynx (behind the nose) were totally illuminated. The uncovered glands are very similar to the better known saliva producers. “We have three sets of large salivary glands, but not there”, explained Vogel. “As far as we knew, the only salivary glands in the nasopharynx are microscopic and evenly distributed throughout the mucosa”. The new bodies took the name of “tubal salivary glandsby Vogel and Valstar and were discovered using a combination of CT and PET (positron emission tomography) scans called PSMA PET-CT. It is a widely used technique for prostate cancer research.

Overview of salivary gland tissues seen on PSMA PET/CT. PSMA PET projected as an orange signal on the reference CT. The major known salivary glands, which include the parotid, submandibular, and sublingual glands, all express PSMA abundantly. An unknown structure in the nasopharynx has been shown to be similar
imaging features (blue arrows). Coronal (B), axial (C) and sagittal (D) sections at the level of the torus tubarius, of PSMA PET projected as a yellow signal on
CT grayscale. The glandular structure is visible as PSMA-positive tissue (blue arrows). The coronal slices also show parts of the parotid and submandibular glands, which demonstrate similar imaging features.

