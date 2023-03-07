The draft is ready WHO conventionwhich among the main objectives places a better management of possible new pandemics. The strategies used to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic have, in fact, been considered insufficient and deficient, especially in terms of equity. The document, once accepted, will be binding on all member states, imposing obligations on vaccines, medicines and technologies.

The WHO binding convention

In the World Health Assembly which was held in December 2021the recognized fragility of health systems has led to the establishment ofIntergovernmental negotiation body. An intergovernmental negotiating body, tasked precisely with drafting a convention – or an agreement or other type of international instrument, to regulate the preventionthe preparation and the answer all pandemic.

After a first version of 38 articles, now the convention in the form of zero draft consists of 18 articles. The “zero draft” is ready for the final discussion. The intentions are very clear:

To prevent new pandemics .

. To save human lives .

. Reduce the load illnesses .

. Protect i primary means of subsistence.

The approval of the convention is therefore necessary to improve the international collaboration and optimize the exploitation of health resources, smoothing out the disparities in means existing between the various States. The WHO has indeed judged catastrophic the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, precisely because of the lack of equity and solidarity between nations.

The zero draft of the convention The 18 articles awaiting the definitive discussion, in English.

What are the constraints on vaccines and drugs?

One of the main problems addressed by the convention is the administration of medicines and vaccines, following the difficulties that arose during the pandemic, when distribution was, to say the least, uneven. It was therefore necessary to develop a fair plan, which guaranteed the distribution overcoming discriminatory impediments, protecting the most fragile nations. WHO therefore calls for an increase in the production capacityto allow the geographical and strategic distribution of medicines and vaccines, but more generally of all products related to the management of the pandemic, including therapeutic and diagnostic products.

WHO also intends to take charge of guaranteeing the availability of articles related to the pandemic to the areas most at risk and unable to do so, in particular to developing countries. In this way, a more equitable and effective distribution will be possible, established on the basis of public health needs. To meet this need, Member States will be obliged to provide theaccess to WHO in real time of the 20% of the production of:

Diagnostic products.

Vaccines.

Personal protective equipment.

Pharmacological therapies.

In detail, the 10% of these products must be transferred free of charge as donationwhile the remainder 10% will have to be sold to affordable prices. The countries where the production plants are located will therefore have to develop programs to facilitate shipments. Naturally, all products must be safe, effective and valid. Indeed, the Member States are invited to improve the control of substandard and counterfeit products.

In addition to this very specific constraint, WHO is asking Member States to act preventively, speeding up the approval and authorization processes of emergency articles for the pandemic. The nations will then have to share regulatory dossiers of reference with the other governmental institutions.

The objectives of the convention

The zero draft consists of 18 articles, based on respect for human rightswith particular regard to Right to health and the abolition of all forms of discrimination. All nations will therefore have to act responsibly and in solidarity, taking into consideration the situations most at risk. The health systems of the individual Member States will therefore have to improve the guarantees of health and well-being for all citizens, in an attempt to achieve a mammoth objective: the creation of a system of universal health coverage. Another cornerstone of the convention is science, which must guide all health care choices. In this regard, WHO also calls for the promotion ofscientific literacy and avoid the fake newswho have notoriously promoted misleading and sometimes even dangerous information in times of pandemic.