Elly Schlein has taken a few days off, but the leader of the Democratic Party in the European Parliament Brando Benifei doesn’t and finds time for a pre-Easter attack on the executive: “The Meloni government confirms itself as an ally of Orban – he wrote – with the appeal of the European Commission against the Hungarian law that discriminates against LGBTQ+ people, 15 countries of the Union took sides, Italy is not among them. In past years our country has always positioned itself in Europe on the side of the advancement of rights, for this reason we will press the government to change its position, we will not let ourselves be ‘organized’ without reacting!».

But what happened? In Hungary, Viktor Orban has promulgated a law that prohibits the dissemination of “homosexual propaganda to minors, in the media and in schools”. An initiative that has unleashed the wrath of the European Commission which has decided to sue before the Court of Justice of the European Union. There are 15 countries that have decided to join the procedure and Italy is not among these. In addition to Benifei, reactions also from the 5 Star Movement, Action, More Europe and the Left and Green Alliance who with their representatives, who joined the parliamentary intergroup for the protection and promotion of the rights of LGBTQ+ people, spoke of “an incomprehensible proximity to the rearguard bloc of the European Union’. Adding: “Our commitment is aimed at launching a challenge to the government so that finally Italy too can recognize all citizens full equality before the law”.