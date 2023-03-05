Peugeot 2008 It’s a compact SUV, it’s about to reach the mid-career stage of its second generation in the next year. As is customary in automotive production, the car will undergo a restyling to maintain market competitiveness and respond to growing competition in the sector. The restyling of the Peugeot 2008 will be aimed at improving the aesthetic appearance and performance of the car.

We expect the new model to be the subject of changes in the front grille, in the headlights and bumpers, as well as the introduction of new technologies, such as LED headlights and new infotainment solutions. The update aims to maintain the attractiveness of the model, which has been successful in sales so far, and to maintain its position on the market. With increasing competition and the introduction of new models in the compact SUV segment, it is necessary for the Peugeot 2008 to keep pace with new technologies and market trends in order to remain relevant and competitive. Let’s see better:

How the restyling of Peugeot 2008 2023 is proceeding

Peugeot 2008 2023: considerations and prospects

How the restyling of Peugeot 2008 2023 is proceeding

Peugeot 2008 2023 will undergo a restyling with some significant changes. The car will receive a refreshed light signature featuring more prominent fangs. The grille will be redesigned, adopting the effect of colored inserts that blend into the shield, already present on the recent Peugeot 308 and 408. The addition of new colors and alloy wheels will help to further update the look of the Peugeot 2008 to make it more modern and in line with current trends.

Inside the passenger compartment, the multimedia system will be more advanced, with the adoption of a solution already present on the Peugeot 308. The changes to the interior will be limited, but still updated.

Peugeot is working on the proposal a new version of the Peugeot 2008, introducing the hybridization of its 3-cylinder Puretech petrol engine. Peugeot 2008 MHEV will be equipped with mild hybridization and a new dual clutch gearbox.

Thanks to a small electric battery, it will be able to start and drive at low speed in electric mode, helping to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Peugeot 2008 will receive the new 156 HP engine and the battery adopted on the Peugeot 308 and the current 208 GT. Thanks to the 20 HP more power, driving pleasure will be improved and the slightly larger battery will guarantee greater range. The electric range will be less than 400 kilometres.

As for the diesel engine, the Peugeot 2008 will keep the BlueHDI 130 engine, still very popular with fleets, despite declining sales.

Peugeot 2008 2023: considerations and prospects

The restyling of the Peugeot 2008 will offer a complete and technologically advanced update, providing greater safety and comfort for car users. The new version of the Peugeot 2008 is expected to continue enjoying the sales success of the previous generation and maintain the brand’s positioning in the compact SUV market.

The restyling of Peugeot 2008 provides for a strengthening of its style through the addition of distinctive elements, such as the triple pair of luminous fangs and the brand’s new emblem, the lion’s head in profile housed in a shield in the center of the grille. The SUV will have a very marked and vertical front grille between the headlights which will gain in finesse.

Compared to the new 308, the emblematic lion’s head will be positioned further back on the doors, in order to preserve the stylistic balance of the profile. Despite these styling updates, the bonnet and fenders will remain unchanged for cost reasons.

Il restyling of the Peugeot 2008 it should represent a significant share of sales, as motorists are increasingly sensitive to the consumption of cars, in relation to the evolution of fuel prices. The entry price for this new model is expected to be around 24,000 euros.