New Peugeot 208 2023 officially presented the compact much more than city car with big ambitions

Peugeot 208 is renewed four years after its launch, presenting a series of updates that bring an aesthetic and technological refresh. The range will be available in two different propulsion options: thermal, with light hybrid engines of 100 and 136 HP, and electric, called e-208, equipped with a new 156 HP powertrain and a range of 400 km.

It is divided into three layouts: Allure, Active e GT, each with specific characteristics, which will allow motorists to choose the variant that best suits their needs, offering a selection of equipment and personalized options. So let’s see:

This is how the new version of the Peugeot 208 2023 takes shape Peugeot 208 2023, high ambitions for the compact

This is how the new version of the Peugeot 208 2023 takes shape

Peugeot 208 has introduced important innovations in its front design, including new headlights, fascia and grille. The light clusters, especially in the GT version, are characterized by three light points that combine with the three brand-new daytime running lights located below, to simulate the scratch of the lion, the symbol of Peugeot. The mask has been renewed with a new texture, in the center of which the distinctive logo of the French house is incorporated.

At the back, the three overlapping red claws feature horizontally arranged light elements. For the GT trim level, both the reversing lights and the direction indicators are equipped with LED technology.

For the bodywork, the renewed Peugeot 208 offers seven colors: Agueda Yellow, Selenium Grey, Artense Grey, Pearl Black, Ice Bank White, Elixir Red and Vertigo Blue. The e-208 electric version is also available in new colours, such as Giallo Agueda and Grigio Selenium. The range includes the introduction of new alloy wheels, available in 16 or 17 inch sizes, including two-tone diamond Noma and two-tone diamond Yanaka with dedicated inserts.

Inside the cabin, Peugeot 208 benefits from new fabrics for the seats, with particular attention to the black Alcantara upholstery with Adamite green visible stitching, available as an option in the GT version. The latter boasts a more refined interior, with dashboard trim and armrests highlighted by exposed Adamite green stitching.

L’interior setting remains unchanged, with the presence of a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, standard on the Allure and GT versions, with a new design. In the entry-level version, Active, there is an analogue instrument panel and a 3.5-inch color screen. In all trim levels, the 10-inch touch display, positioned in the center of the dashboard, is standard, thus improving the equipment compared to the previous models on the market, which were equipped with a 7-inch panel in the first two trim levels.

Peugeot 208 2023, high ambitions for the compact

The Peugeot e-208 version is equipped with a 156 HP front electric motor, powered by a 51 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 400 kilometres. As standard, the vehicle is equipped with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger, while an 11 kW three-phase charger can be opted for as an accessory. Recharge times from 20% to 80% are less than 30 minutes using a 100 kW charging column, 4 hours and 40 minutes with a 7.4 kW WallBox and 11 hours and 10 minutes using an enhanced socket which delivers 3.2 kW.

The range includes four variants, including two petrol and two light hybrids. The PureTech 75 features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 75 HP, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The PureTech 100, on the other hand, features a 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of delivering 100 HP, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the light hybrid versions, we find the 100 HP 48V Hybrid and the 136 HP 48V Hybrid, both based on the latest generation PureTech petrol engine and mated to a 6-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch robotised gearbox which also integrates an electric motor.

The technological endowment is characterized by the introduction of new ones parking assist cameras both front and rear. A high-definition front camera, coupled with blind spot monitoring, makes its debut, providing a 360-degree view of the car’s immediate surroundings. Among the other features of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems included in the equipment, we find adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, involuntary lane crossing warning and attention alert. Peugeot e-208 is available from around 22,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

