New Peugeot 3008 2023, still many interesting previews for an SUV that has everything to please

Peugeot 3008 is in a phase of renewal with the third generation characterized by important changes, starting with a sportier body design. But this is not the only relevant novelty: the third series will also introduce a new electric variant called the Peugeot e-3008, which will represent the top model of the range. Let’s see better:

This is how the new Peugeot 3008 2023 takes shape

The new previews on the Peugeot 3008 2023 focus on the i-Cockpit, characterized by a large curved high-definition panoramic screen 21-inch, positioned above the dashboard in a protruding configuration and facing the driver. Inside the same frame there are two panels: one for the instruments and the other, touch-type, for the multimedia system.

The floating effect of the new i-Cockpit of the Peugeot 3008 is accentuated by a special LED ambient lighting located below the screen. The compact two-spoke steering wheel, in line with tradition, is positioned lower than on other brands, to allow easier viewing of the instrument screen.

The new Peugeot 3008 it will be based on the Stla Medium platform of the Stellantis group, which represents an evolution compared to the current Emp2 platform. In this way, Peugeot can introduce an all-electric powertrain for the first time.

At the moment, the only detail provided by the manufacturer regarding the propulsion system is that the version with the larger battery will offer anrange of 700 kilometers. This suggests that the range of electric vehicles of the 3008 will be based on two battery sizes: one with a capacity of around 90 kWh and another more compact 60 kWh, thus offering a more accessible range and price.

The new platform should enable the introduction of an electrified all-wheel drive version of the 3008, based on the e-3008, which will feature an electric motor for each axle. As for the other engines, Peugeot 3008 2023 should give up the diesel, as already done with the 408.

The range will be open from electrified variant Hybrid 136 e-DCS6, based on the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is already in the current series. The heart of the offer will mainly consist of the plug-in hybrid version based on the 1.6-litre engine, available with system outputs around 200 HP.

The relevance of the new Peugeot 3008 it also lies in an important technological aspect: the vehicle will mark the introduction of the new Stla Medium platform, which will be used for the future production of medium and large electrified vehicles within the Stellantis framework. The car is making a decisive transition towards the SUV-coupe segment.

This revamp will also extend inside the cabin, where thei-Cockpit will have a completely new design. An expected breakthrough could be the integration of instrument displays and infotainment into a single structure, as suggested by recent spy photos.

The plank will have a increasingly horizontal orientation and, as part of a general update, it is expected to keep the toggle switches, i.e. the touch buttons that characterized the interior of the second generation of the 3008.

The center console may include a small gear selector instead of the traditional automatic gear lever. This choice, in addition to having a stylistic value, will save space, allowing precious centimeters to be dedicated to smaller storage compartments and the wireless charging plate for smartphones. The French automaker will present the new model in September 2023, but customers will have to wait several months before they can receive the first deliveries. The expected price? Between 30,000 and 35,000 euros.