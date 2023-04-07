ams OSRAM

New TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 photodiode offers higher sensitivity and significantly higher linearity than the standard photodiodes currently available on the market

Wearable devices using the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 can improve the measurement of heart rate and blood oxygen saturation under difficult ambient light conditions

By adopting the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202, manufacturers of wearable devices targeting the premium segment of the market can differentiate their products from the competition with superior performance in measuring vital signs

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, has launched the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202. The photodiode offers improved performance compared to existing standard solutions, including higher sensitivity to visible light in the green part of the spectrum and higher linearity.

These improved properties enable smartwatches, activity trackers and other wearable devices to more accurately measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) by significantly reducing the effects of ambient light interference and improving the quality of the optical signal received.

Thanks to various optimizations of the process technology used to manufacture the photodiodes, the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 achieves 30 times higher linearity in the infrared spectrum than standard photodiodes, according to an internal benchmarking by ams OSRAM. Laboratory characterization also shows significantly higher sensitivity at the green wavelength, which is used for heart rate measurement in photoplethysmography (PPG) – a technique that captures the peaks and troughs of light absorption by blood vessels.

When used in PPG systems, the highly linear TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 enables wearable device manufacturers to achieve significantly higher accuracy in SpO2 measurement when the light intensity in the environment changes sharply or rapidly. This occurs, for example, when users walk or cycle through a dense urban area and navigate in the shadows of tall buildings.

The higher sensitivity of the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 to green wavelengths improves heart rate measurement as the system can operate with a lower LED light intensity, saving power and extending battery life while providing high-precision measurements. The specially developed housing of the TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 with black side walls minimizes internal interference, which further reduces the error rate in optical measurements and increases the stability of the heart rate measurements.

Florian Lex, Product Marketing Manager at ams OSRAM, says: “Premium products in the wearable market add value by providing vital signs measurements that the user can trust. By eliminating the high non-linearity of the photodiode that limits the operation of SpO2 measurement circuitry, ams OSRAM enables wearables manufacturers to differentiate their products and secure a higher premium positioning in the competitive market for active lifestyle technology products.”

The TOPLED® D5140, SFH 2202 photodiode is now in series production. For sample requests or more technical information, please visit: https://ams-osram.com/products/photodetectors/photodiodes/osram-topled-d5140-sfh-2202

