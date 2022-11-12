GENOVA – A single vaccine against 15 pneumococcal strains is now also available for infants, children and adolescents aged 6 weeks to less than 18 years. The European Commission has approved the extension of indication for the 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and the presentation took place in Rome on the occasion of the world pneumonia day which is celebrated on 12 November.

Genoa, in recent months, has participated in the clinical trial for the approval of this vaccine by the European drug agency (Ema). Experimentation took place in the Hygiene laboratory of the San Martino Polyclinic directed by Professor Giancarlo Icardi.

“The big news introduced by this vaccine, which until now was approved for subjects aged 18 and over, is the expansion of the indication to children and adolescents to prevent invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal diseases – he explains at Primocanale on Professor Giancarlo Icardi director of UOC Hygiene IRCCS Policlinico San Martino di Genova – A circle has come full circle, so to speak, because the 15-valent can now be used from 6 weeks of age and up to 18 years “.

“It is a big step forward for public health, because the greater the number of serotypes, the greater the protection afforded to the population. Switching from a 13-valent to a 15-valent vaccine means increasing the possibility of preventing invasive diseases. from pneumococcus, diseases such as meningitis or sepsis, pneumonia and acute otitis media which often cause hospitalization “.

In Italy, every year, considering all age groups, several hundred invasive pneumococcal infections are reported. These are numbers that normally range from 600 to 800 cases which include children and adults. The first available vaccines covered first 7 then 10 and then 13 strains. The last two strains added are responsible for about 10% of cases of invasive bacterial diseases.

The Liguria Region, which already used this 15-valent vaccine for adults, is therefore already equipped for use even from 6 weeks of age.

This vaccination is recommended from six weeks of life together with other pediatric vaccinations while in adults it is indicated for all subjects with risk conditions. (e.g. individuals with cystic fibrosis, individuals whose spleen has been removed, etc.)