New research conducted by researchers at theUniversity of Colorado Cancer Center highlights how p53, the most frequently mutated tumor suppressor gene, it can be activated against cancer cells.

Researchers studying mutations in tumor suppressor genes have devoted significant attention to p53, the most frequently mutated tumor suppressor gene in human cancers. Over the past two decades, much effort has been devoted to designing biologically targeted therapies that specifically activate p53.

Now researchers have investigated the mechanisms that prevent p53 activation from triggering effective cancer cell death. They show that inhibition of two distinct p53 repressors can result in cancer cell death through activation of a complementary gene network known as the integrated stress response.

“When you block both the major repressor p53, known as MDM2, and its minor repressor, known as PPM1D, p53 performs much better in terms of inducing cancer cell death, and this increased killing activity prompts the integrated stress response“, explains Prof. Joaquin Espinosa.

“A holy grail of cancer research has been restoring p53 activity to induce tumor regression. Over the past 20 to 30 years, a lot of research effort has gone into finding more elegant solutions to chemotherapy or broad-acting radiation. As we learn more about the genes and proteins mutated in cancer, we are better able to see when the brakes are failing and how to restore them.”- concludes the prof. Joaquin Espinosa.

