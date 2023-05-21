New Princess Upset – When Sudden Fainting Becomes Dangerous

During her wedding to Ludwig Prince of Bavaria in the Theatinerkirche in Munich, the bride Sophie-Alexandra Evekink suddenly fell over. Her husband caught her almost ready for film, as reported by “Bild”. Best man and paramedics rushed over, there was glucose and a cola. As soon as she walked out of the church she felt well again, the bride was beaming and looked very fit.

But what is actually behind a sudden fainting? And when does it become dangerous?

Causes of sudden fainting

Medically, one speaks of a syncope, a loss of consciousness or fainting that comes on suddenly and goes away quickly. Those affected suffer a circulatory collapse and suddenly lose consciousness. Most of the time, the fainting lasts only a few seconds, rarely even a few minutes.

Sudden fainting is usually due to the brain not getting enough oxygen. In the horizontal position, more blood automatically flows to the brain and the affected person usually recovers quickly.

There are various reasons for sudden fainting. The experts from FOCUS doctor search call:

sudden fainting during pregnancy (vena cava syndrome): The child in the stomach presses on the inferior vena cava and thus impairs the flow of blood to the heart. Such fainting in pregnancy can be dangerous if it lasts longer. This is because the mother’s blood circulation is disturbed and the child is less well cared for.

The child in the stomach presses on the inferior vena cava and thus impairs the flow of blood to the heart. Such fainting in pregnancy if it lasts longer. This is because the mother’s blood circulation is disturbed and the child is less well cared for. Sudden fainting due to psychological or circulatory stress (neurocardiogenic syncope): Syncope is caused by a reflex triggered by excitement, fear, fright, pain and standing too long. The reflex widens the blood vessels, slows the heartbeat and leads to impaired oxygen supply to the brain. Victims faint.

Syncope is caused by a reflex triggered by excitement, fear, fright, pain and standing too long. The reflex widens the blood vessels, slows the heartbeat and leads to impaired oxygen supply to the brain. Victims faint. Sudden fainting from standing up too quickly (orthostatic syncope): After lying or sitting for a long time, the blood rushes to the legs when you stand up suddenly. Normally, the body then contracts the vessels and accelerates the pulse to ensure adequate blood flow to the brain. In some people, however, this adaptive response is impaired by various factors and other illnesses.

After lying or sitting for a long time, the blood rushes to the legs when you stand up suddenly. Normally, the body then contracts the vessels and accelerates the pulse to ensure adequate blood flow to the brain. In some people, however, this adaptive response is impaired by various factors and other illnesses. sudden fainting due to weakened heart (cardiac syncope): A cardiac arrhythmia, in which the heart beats too slowly or too fast, causes circulatory collapse. A cardiac syncope is very dangerousin rare cases complete cardiac arrest can occur.

Sudden fainting is usually not dangerous. Nevertheless, those affected should consult a doctor. If there is a suspicion that the syncope was not caused by stress or a specific stimulus, but by a malfunction of the heart, then further investigations are essential.

In the case of new princess Sophie-Alexandra Evekink, it was very likely that she suddenly fainted, triggered by excitement. In fact, not uncommon for brides on their big day. The paramedics present were apparently able to rule out a more serious cause and give the green light for further festivities. The wedding party celebrated in Nymphenburg Palace.

