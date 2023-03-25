Under the auspices of the BMG, a new “Federal Government Strategy on Global Health” is currently being developed. In particular, this should update the goals of Germany’s commitment and respond to new challenges.

The exchange with organizations from civil society, business, science as well as youth representatives and think tanks that are active in the field of global health policy plays an important role. Your considerations and suggestions should flow into the new German strategy on global health.

What priorities should Germany set in global health policy in the future? The position papers handed over today contain recommendations on topics and principles for Germany’s commitment in order to be able to react to new challenges such as global disease outbreaks.

The actors were named based on the G20 interest groups:

The “Women in Global Health” Germany initiative evaluated the various statements from a gender perspective.

The Federal Ministry of Health will evaluate the position papers and incorporate them into the global health strategy. It is to be adopted by the Federal Cabinet in the second half of 2019.