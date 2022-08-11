New processors with Windows 11 may cause data corruption! Windows 11 has been launched for nearly a year, and it is believed that many users have already upgraded, but Microsoft recently announced that Windows 11 may cause data corruption if used with new processors, and Microsoft has officially proposed a correction method.

Microsoft pointed out on its official support website that Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 may experience data damage issues when used with newer processors that support the Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (VAES) instruction set. In the home market, mainly Intel 10th generation Core or above processors, AMD Zen3 architecture processors include the full line of Ryzen 5000 models, so the impact is quite extensive. Microsoft recommends that users install the following updates immediately to fix the problem.

Windows 11： KB5015814

Windows Server 2022：KB5015827

However, Microsoft also pointed out that after installing the update, the system’s speed may drop by half during BitLocker, Transport Layer Security (TLS) (specifically load balancers), and hard disk high usage specified operations using AES.

Source：Microsoft