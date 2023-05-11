New “promising” mRNA vaccine against pancreatic cancer

MeteoWeb

A personalized vaccine based on mRNA induces a substantial immune response and potentially delays relapse in patients with a form of pancreatic cancer called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), when used alongside other treatments, reports a study published in Nature. PDAC is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and has poor survival rates, which have remained at 12% for the past 60 years.

A combination of surgical and drug therapies can delay recurrence, but success rates are low. Recent literature suggests that most PDACs have elevated levels of neoantigens, cell surface proteins that can emerge on the surface of tumors following certain types of DNA mutations. These proteins can be targeted by personalized vaccine therapies with the goal of enhancing T-cell activity and improving outcomes.

Vaccine: better immune response

In a phase I clinical trial, researchers administered a personalized mRNA-based vaccine, called adjuvant autogenic cevumeran, in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in 16 patients with PDAC. They observed substantial T-cell responses in 50% of patients, indicating that the vaccine may induce an improved immune response.

After an 18-month follow-up, high immune responses in patients were correlated with longer times to relapse, while patients who showed no vaccine response progressed at a median of 13.4 months after follow-up. initial assessment.

These results demonstrate the potential of individualized mRNA vaccines in the treatment of PDAC, as well as provide evidence for their overall efficacy as a therapeutic tool in the treatment of the disease. The authors note that despite the limited sample size, these early results indicate that larger studies of such PDAC vaccines are warranted.