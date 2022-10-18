Home Health New rare genetic disease discovered in twin pairs – Medicine
Health

New rare genetic disease discovered in twin pairs – Medicine

by admin
New rare genetic disease discovered in twin pairs – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – They eat a lot, always remaining too thin: it is the distinctive trait of a pair of identical twins who have been discovered a new mitochondrial disease, a genetic defect of the cell’s electrical units, the mitochondria, which produce energy for the organism. The discovery of the new disease was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is a very unusual mitochondrial phenotype. There are more than 300 rare genetic mitochondrial diseases and nearly all are associated with mitochondrial failure,” explains lead author Vamsi Mootha, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Sequencing the children’s genome revealed a mutation in an enzyme called mitochondrial ATP synthase, which cells need to generate their ‘molecular fuel’, a substance called ATP.

Experiments indicated that this mutation creates mitochondria “that dissipate energy instead of making it available to cells.” We propose a new name for this condition – mitochondrial uncoupling syndrome – which presents with hypermetabolism and uncoupled mitochondria, “says Mootha.” cases are very important for the field of rare disease genetics, mitochondrial biology and metabolism. “

“These twins represent the first case of mitochondrial decoupling disorder that we have been able to pinpoint the genetic cause,” said Rebecca Ganetzky, attending physician in the mitochondrial medicine program at Children’s Hospital Philadelphia and co-author of the study. first patients identified in an entire class of mitochondrial mating diseases, “the authors conclude. (HANDLE).

See also  Microsoft's new Windows system is coming soon!The official release of the first 11-minute slow-motion video will take you back to the history of Windows boot sound effects

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy