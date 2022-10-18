news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – They eat a lot, always remaining too thin: it is the distinctive trait of a pair of identical twins who have been discovered a new mitochondrial disease, a genetic defect of the cell’s electrical units, the mitochondria, which produce energy for the organism. The discovery of the new disease was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is a very unusual mitochondrial phenotype. There are more than 300 rare genetic mitochondrial diseases and nearly all are associated with mitochondrial failure,” explains lead author Vamsi Mootha, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Sequencing the children’s genome revealed a mutation in an enzyme called mitochondrial ATP synthase, which cells need to generate their ‘molecular fuel’, a substance called ATP.

Experiments indicated that this mutation creates mitochondria “that dissipate energy instead of making it available to cells.” We propose a new name for this condition – mitochondrial uncoupling syndrome – which presents with hypermetabolism and uncoupled mitochondria, “says Mootha.” cases are very important for the field of rare disease genetics, mitochondrial biology and metabolism. “

“These twins represent the first case of mitochondrial decoupling disorder that we have been able to pinpoint the genetic cause,” said Rebecca Ganetzky, attending physician in the mitochondrial medicine program at Children’s Hospital Philadelphia and co-author of the study. first patients identified in an entire class of mitochondrial mating diseases, “the authors conclude. (HANDLE).