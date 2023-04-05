Thanks to an international multicenter study, coordinated by British Columbia Children’s Hospital of Vancouver, of which the pediatric hospital is a part for Italy Baby Jesus, a new very rare genetic disease has been identified, which currently has only 20 cases worldwide. Until now it had been mistaken for a severe form of allergy, while the study has brought to light that it is a congenital immunodeficiency.

The work, of great importance, was then published on Journal of Experimental Medicine. A team effort that has allowed us to share valuable information on the small number of patients around the world, who presented similar clinical characteristics that have allowed us to draw attention to this pathology, going beyond the generic diagnosis of severe allergy. Despite the difficulty of studying due to the small number of patients, this discovery has allowed the successful adoption of new therapeutic strategies, as explained Catherine Cancrinihead of the Clinical and Research Unit of Primary Immunodeficiencies pertaining to the Clinical Immunology and Vaccinology Complex Operative Unit of the Bambino Gesù Hospital.

The characteristics of the disease and its treatment

The international study involved 16 children and teenagers who presented a similar clinical picture, characterized by severe allergy, recurrent infections, atopic dermatitis and asthma, which allowed for the identification of mutations in the gene STAT6which plays a fundamental role in the formation of a particular type of cell of the immune system, i linfociti Tmainly involved in the allergic response.

The difference with the initial diagnosis of allergy lies in the fact that this genetic anomaly involves alterations in the regulation of the immune system. Specifically, Bambino Gesù, the only Italian center to have participated in the study, was involved in the monitoring of one of the 16 patients and in the studies that led to clarifying the underlying mechanism. The child, followed since he was a newborn, was able to have the correct diagnosis only in adulthood.

The benefits for patients

“ Sometimes, children with allergic pictures may have a genetically-based inborn error of immunity. The earliness of onset and/or the severity of symptoms of immune dysregulation (severe, recurrent and resistant to conventional therapy allergic manifestations) must always suggest a genetically based condition of immunodeficiency ”, Dr. Cancrini always explains. Now the boy is being treated, as are the other patients, with a monoclonal antibody, the Dupilumab (already used successfully in patients with atopic dermatitis, ed), which allows to block the cytokine receptor (IL-4), which is increased in these patients.

Thanks to the use of this antibody and early diagnosis, it is now also possible to reduce the use of cortisone drugs, which have heavy side effects over time. But not only that, having discovered the mechanism that underlies this phenomenon, there is also the opportunity to find personalized therapies even for patients with severe forms of allergy.