It is a congenital immunodeficiency. The identification of the genetic cause has already made it possible to successfully adopt new therapeutic strategies.

Discovery one new ultra-rare genetic disease which to date has about 20 known cases worldwide. It’s about a congenital immunodeficiency which until now was considered one severe allergyidentified thanks to the international multicenter study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine and coordinated by British Columbia Children’s Hospital di Vancouver (Canada), of which theBambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital.

The study involved 16 children/young people with a common clinical picture characterized by severe allergy, recurrent infections, atopic dermatitis and asthma, allowing to identify mutations in the gene STAT6which plays a crucial role in the formation of a type of immune system cell, i T lymphocytes, mainly involved in the allergic response. The anomaly of this gene leads to alterations in the regulation of the immune system.

The professionals of the Bambino Gesù dealt with the clinical follow-up, the immunological characterization of one of the 16 patients who made up the cohort and the functional studies, clarifying the underlying mechanism. The patient, followed from the first years of life, was able to receive a definitive diagnosis in adulthood.

“Sometimes children with allergic pictures could be affected by an inborn error of immunity on a genetic basis – explains the professor Catherine Cancrini, Head of the Clinical and Research Unit of Primary Immunodeficiencies, pertaining to the Complex Operational Unit of Clinical Immunology and Vaccineology of the Child Jesus –. The earliness of the onset and/or the severity of symptoms of immuno-dysregulation (severe, recurrent and resistant to conventional therapy allergic manifestations) must always suggest a condition of immunodeficiency on a genetic basis”.

The identification of the disease and its genetic cause has already made it possible to adopt it successfully new therapeutic strategies. As the dupilumaba monoclonal antibody capable of blocking the receptor of cytokine IL-4which is increased in these patients, already used successfully in patients with atopic dermatitis.

In conclusion, the identification of the genetic causes responsible for certain clinical pictures allows one early diagnosisessential for timely taking charge of the patient, drastically reducing the use of cortisone drugs, which cause important side effects over time. Furthermore, the understanding of the mechanism underlying the phenomena of immune dysregulation opens up the possibility of using personalized therapies for patients with severe forms of allergy.

