new rates and deductions. Sending the 730 from 11 May

The race for the tax declaration Irpef of natural persons received in 2022. The declaration models are now available on the Revenue Agency website, both the Redditi model and the 730. For the moment, the taxpayer can only consult his own model, already filled in with the data for is aware. From Thursday 11 May, however, it will be possible to accept, modify and send it.

730, Precompiled 2023: instructions