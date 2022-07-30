After the withdrawal of the Paneangeli Cameo cream, a new maxi withdrawal has now been reported on the website of the Ministry relating to various preparations for cakes under the Ifcco Italia brand. Let’s see in detail what it is.

A new maxi has been released recall on the Salute.gov site through the Official Journal that follows that of the preparation for crema al cacao Paneangeli Cameo we already talked about a few days ago.

This time many lots of the Creme Sleeps because of allergen risk. In practice, it is a “possible presence of the peanut allergen not declared on the label “therefore all those consumers who are allergic to it and can run into drastic health problems, often even serious ones, are in danger.

We reiterate, as we have repeatedly reiterated on the CheCucino website talking about other contamination by allergens for products always reported by Rasff, which at European level in the recognized 14 (allergens) which must be indicated on the label by law:

The main food allergens are gluten, shellfish and shellfish-based products, eggs and egg-based products, fish and fish-based products, peanutssoy, milk, nuts, celery, sesame, mustard, lupins, sulfur dioxide and sulphites, shellfish.

So let’s go into the specifics and explain the product in question.

Brand and batches blocked urgently, all about the preparations for withdrawn creams

Also this time it is recommended not to consume the product if already present at home and to bring it back to the nearest ASL or to the point of sale for immediate exchange of goods even without a receipt as required by law.

Specifically, lots of Creme Hulala Whipping, Hole e Magik at Iffco Italia which is the name of the manufacturer but also the name or company name of the FBO in the name of which the product is marketed while the identification mark of the establishment or manufacturer is IT 15 13 CE. The headquarters of the plant is Contrada Casale Zona Industriale in Marcianise (CE).

Let’s immediately see the sales denominations, the blocked lots and the storage deadline indicated in the Gazzetta:

Hulalà Pristine Whipping Platinum 1000 ml – lotto L22081B expiry date or minimum conservation term of 22/03/2023;

– lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 22/03/2023; Biocrem 1000 ml – lotto L22080C expiry date or minimum conservation term of 21/03/2023;

lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 21/03/2023; Magic 1000 ml sq – lotto L22073B expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023;

– lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023; Hulala Whipping 1000 ml – lotto L22074B expiry date or minimum conservation term of 03/15/2023, lot number L22080B expiry date or minimum conservation term of 21 March 2023;

– lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 03/15/2023, lot number expiry date or minimum conservation term of 21 March 2023; Hulala Pristine Whipping classic 1000 ml square A – lotto L22074B expiry date or minimum conservation term of 03/15/2023;

lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 03/15/2023; Hulala Pristine Whipping classic 10 lt – lotto L22073G expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023;

lotto expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023; Sleeps 10 lt – lotto L22073G , expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023; batch number L22077G expiry date or minimum conservation term of 18/03/2023;

– lotto , expiry date or minimum conservation term of 14/03/2023; batch number expiry date or minimum conservation term of 18/03/2023; Hole Whipping 1000 ml – lotto L22080Cexpiry date or minimum conservation term of 21/03/2023.

On the website, the publication date of the alerts is that of July 26, 2022, while the recall notices show the date of July 22, 2022. For any doubts, contact your local health authority or consult your general practitioner in case of taking the product.