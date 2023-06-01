New reference work from spitta – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Practical expertise on the subject of digital treatment and cost plans & benefit applications in Spitta’s new billing guide

Digital HKP

Balingen, June 1, 2023 – Spitta, Germany’s leading media company for dentistry and dental technology, provides comprehensive specialist knowledge on all innovations from the application for treatments and services to for billing with application-related case studies and the respective changes in the HKP.

The work offers a compact overview of how the advantages of the electronic application and approval process can be used to improve communication with health insurance companies and to easily create digital treatment and cost plans (HKP).

All important topics are dealt with on more than 300 pages. Detailed step-by-step instructions for each EBZ administration process and concrete case studies give you security from the application to the billing. In the case studies, explanations on billing and the relevant changes in the respective sections of the treatment and cost plans (HKP) are given for the presented dental services and dentures.

The reference book is available now. This competent billing companion supports everyone who has to do with the digital application of treatment and cost plans as well as benefit applications in their everyday work.

More information and reading samples at:

Bibliographic Data

Andrea Zieringer

Correctly apply for and bill digital treatment and cost plans & claims for benefits in the dental practice

Correct and complete preparation of benefit claims and treatment and cost plans for treatments for broken jaws, temporomandibular joint diseases, orthodontics, periodontal diseases and dentures

1st edition

300 pages, DIN A4 folder

159,43 EUR [D]

ISBN: 978-3-910397-10-1

2 updates per year

Price per update 84.53EUR [D]

With around 100 employees and more than 30,000 satisfied customers, Spitta GmbH, part of the WEKA Group, is a market-leading provider with a broad product and brand portfolio for dental and dental technical media, professional training, software and online solutions. The Spitta Academy has established itself with numerous advanced training events and courses in the field of dental and medical training and through brands such as “dios” or “entolia” Spitta inspires with user-oriented online and software solutions for practice management, quality management and employee training.

Further information at www.spitta.de

Contact

Spitta GmbH

Victoria Hermann

Ammonitenstraße 1

72336 Balingen

07433 952-342

