The law contains a roadmap for the introduction of a digital infrastructure with the highest security standards and the introduction of useful applications for patients, health care is strengthened by a medication plan, emergency data and telemedical offers and strengthens the self-determination of patients. The following regulations are provided:

As of October 2016, policyholders who are regularly prescribed three or more medications at the same time are entitled to a paper medication plan. This is a great help, especially for older people and people living alone. The doctor must inform the insured of his claim. Pharmacists are involved from the outset and are obliged to update any changes in medication at the request of the insured. Other applications, such as storing emergency data and storing the medication plan electronically, will follow later.

