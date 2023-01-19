Between 18 and 22 January at the Sant’Anna hospital there will be a new reorganization of the beds in the medical area.

The objectives that are intended to be pursued with the reorganization, approved by the health management, are the creation of spaces for the admission rooms serving the emergency room, as requested by the Lombardy Region, namely: the efficiency of the rooms intended for the isolation of patients who positive during hospitalization and in any case for all pathologies that require isolation; alignment with what is dictated by the Pandemic Plan.

The geriatrics and oncology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 1 and the cardiology and hemodynamics and nephrology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 2. The general medicine and pulmonology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 3; Neurology will also be located in the area dedicated to specialist neuromotor rehabilitation.

Pending the conclusion of the transfers, set for January 22, in order to avoid mistakes, family members are invited to check the location of the ward with the reception staff in the hospital hall. Nothing changes regarding the visiting hours which remain confirmed from 18.15 to 19 (unless otherwise indicated by the head physician to family members) with the usual recommendations (entry allowed to only one person, mask obligation and 45-minute stay) .