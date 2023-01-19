Home Health new reorganization of the medical area. The news
Health

new reorganization of the medical area. The news

by admin
new reorganization of the medical area. The news

Between 18 and 22 January at the Sant’Anna hospital there will be a new reorganization of the beds in the medical area.

The objectives that are intended to be pursued with the reorganization, approved by the health management, are the creation of spaces for the admission rooms serving the emergency room, as requested by the Lombardy Region, namely: the efficiency of the rooms intended for the isolation of patients who positive during hospitalization and in any case for all pathologies that require isolation; alignment with what is dictated by the Pandemic Plan.

The geriatrics and oncology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 1 and the cardiology and hemodynamics and nephrology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 2. The general medicine and pulmonology departments will be located in the medical hospitalization area 3; Neurology will also be located in the area dedicated to specialist neuromotor rehabilitation.

Pending the conclusion of the transfers, set for January 22, in order to avoid mistakes, family members are invited to check the location of the ward with the reception staff in the hospital hall. Nothing changes regarding the visiting hours which remain confirmed from 18.15 to 19 (unless otherwise indicated by the head physician to family members) with the usual recommendations (entry allowed to only one person, mask obligation and 45-minute stay) .

See also  Holograms speak at the Cernobbio Forum

You may also like

“Don’t eat these foods”: be careful, they raise...

Cycle path and gym Green light for projects...

Train your chest, shoulders and triceps with this...

No smoking even outdoors and restrictions on e-cigarettes

Alzheimer’s can be stopped (if diagnosed in time)...

Crema News – To access the hospital

the service of the Asl Fg carried out...

The triplendemic of children: how to defend them...

Universal allowance for non self-sufficient elderly people, that’s...

differentiated autonomy. I signed the appeal, now a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy