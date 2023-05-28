New repellent against mosquito bites: the study

The arrival of summer brings with it the inevitable increase of mosquitoes and the annoying bites that come with it. It is precisely the substances released through the skin, such as lactic acid and ammonia, that tell mosquitoes how and who to feed on. The greater the body’s production of lactic acid, the more likely it is that mosquitoes will feed greedily on human blood but, interestingly, our genetic makeup could also turn out to be palatable.

According to an article by Guardian, it appears that a solution may be on the way for the 20% of the population who receive an above-average number of stings. For this purpose, researchers at the University of Jerusalem have developed an innovative repellent capable of reducing the number of mosquitoes that feed on our blood by 80%

Second Jonathan Bohbot, professor at the University of Jerusalem, the combination CNC (cellulose nanocrystals) – repellent could have a longer-lasting effectiveness and range of action than the products currently available on the market. Lor study, published in the journal Pnas Nexusrevealed, in fact, that the application of a thin layer based on Cnc, a material present in nature in cotton and wood, would be enough to produce a “chemical camouflage” effect, which thus confusing the mosquitoes would be able to divert them towards other goals. The market for innovative mosquito repellent products is estimated to reach a value of $9 billion by 2026reflecting the large global demand for effective solutions against mosquito bites.