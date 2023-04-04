In the future, doctors and laboratories will have to report additional diseases and evidence of pathogens to the health authorities. This will adapt the existing reporting system according to the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) to the current epidemic situation.

On the one hand, the new reporting requirements apply to certain bacteria that are resistant to the group of antibiotics known as carbapenems. According to the ordinance, laboratory evidence of these pathogens must therefore be reported to the health department not only if a person is infected with it, but also if there is mere colonization of the human body. In the event of a report, it must be ensured that the necessary measures to protect against infection are taken in the medical facility.

On the other hand, the laboratory detection of arboviruses has to be reported with the IfSG reporting obligation adjustment regulation. These are pathogens that are mainly transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks. In addition to the chikungunya virus, the dengue virus and the West Nile virus, this also includes the Zika virus. The occurrence of arboviruses is now to be monitored more closely in order to be able to prevent the development of infection chains through precautionary measures, for example by protecting the sick person from mosquito bites or by combating tiger mosquito populations in the vicinity of a sick person.