Home Health New reporting obligation regulation strengthens protection against infection
Health

New reporting obligation regulation strengthens protection against infection

by admin

In the future, doctors and laboratories will have to report additional diseases and evidence of pathogens to the health authorities. This will adapt the existing reporting system according to the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) to the current epidemic situation.

On the one hand, the new reporting requirements apply to certain bacteria that are resistant to the group of antibiotics known as carbapenems. According to the ordinance, laboratory evidence of these pathogens must therefore be reported to the health department not only if a person is infected with it, but also if there is mere colonization of the human body. In the event of a report, it must be ensured that the necessary measures to protect against infection are taken in the medical facility.

On the other hand, the laboratory detection of arboviruses has to be reported with the IfSG reporting obligation adjustment regulation. These are pathogens that are mainly transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks. In addition to the chikungunya virus, the dengue virus and the West Nile virus, this also includes the Zika virus. The occurrence of arboviruses is now to be monitored more closely in order to be able to prevent the development of infection chains through precautionary measures, for example by protecting the sick person from mosquito bites or by combating tiger mosquito populations in the vicinity of a sick person.

See also  Resuscitation, that constant monitoring that saves life

You may also like

Scorpion Therapeutics and Pierre Fabre Announce Collaboration and...

Arrhythmias, the first radiotherapy treatment at Sant’Andrea. «Minimetric...

Completely without yeast! This quick pizza dough tastes...

Bologna, capital of Hematology – la Repubblica

Simple rules to keep your kidneys healthy and...

The heartbeat of the earth – clock of...

Mourinho’s gesture was decisive

Move pain-free again: This is what you can...

Macular hole: causes, symptoms and treatments

There seems to be a way to fight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy