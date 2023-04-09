One Health approach

The guiding principle of the renewed research agreement is the “One Health approach”, because zoonoses impressively show that the health of humans and animals is closely linked. In order to implement the “One Health approach” in research, cooperation between human and veterinary medicine and other disciplines such as biology, environmental research, agricultural sciences and food technology is necessary.

To date, important research questions on zoonotic infectious diseases have not been answered or only partially answered. For example, it is unclear under what conditions the animal-derived MERS virus can be transmitted from person to person. It is also unclear why only certain types of influenza, such as those found in birds, also cause diseases in humans. The research agreement will now build on problems such as these. For this purpose, the BMBF will support an interdisciplinary “National Research Network on Zoonotic Infectious Diseases”. Universities, non-university research institutions, institutions of the public health system and companies can be funded. The BMBF is providing 40 million euros for the network for five years.

Even in the first funding phase of the National Research Platform for Zoonoses, supported research projects delivered results from which the general public benefited. This includes, among other things, new detection methods for viral diseases such as bird and swine flu and the elucidation of the transmission mechanisms in these pathogens.

