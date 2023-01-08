Carmine Di Muro was identified, with resolution 1178 of last December, as the new company manager of Sports Medicine pending the selective procedures for the definitive assignment of the management role of the complex operating unit. Di Muro, 63, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Pisa and specialized in Sports Medicine and Internal Medicine. He worked for the Sport Medicine of Livorno from 2002 to 2007 before moving to the USL of Viareggio where he organized walking groups which have become a model and reference at the regional level.

He has been the company referent for the ‘Guadagnare salute’ project, while he is currently the company referent for Adapted Physical Activity (AFA) and for the national network of pre and post-transplant physical exercise prescriptions coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Since 2021 he has been director of Sport Medicine in Livorno and in these two years he has managed to activate 14 walking groups throughout the province thanks to the involvement of voluntary associations and local institutions.