New Rule to End Covid-19 Isolation for Positives Expected in Next Council of Ministers Assembly

The End of Isolation for Covid-19 Positives Expected with New Rule

A new rule that will signal the end of isolation for individuals who test positive for Covid-19 is on its way. Sources suggest that the rule could be presented to the Council of Ministers as early as next Monday, as part of an omnibus decree.

This announcement brings hope to many who have had to endure lengthy periods of isolation due to the virus. If approved, the rule could potentially mark a significant turning point in the fight against Covid-19.

In addition to this news, the Ministry of Health plans to send a circular to all regions regarding autumn vaccinations for Covid-19. While a return to mandatory vaccinations is not expected, the focus will be on protecting vulnerable groups, especially the elderly and frail individuals. The circular will detail the use of updated vaccines authorized against the currently most widespread variant, Xbb.

Francesco Vaia, the director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, expressed that preparations for this new vaccination phase are already underway. “Sharing with the Regions, scientific societies, and stakeholders has begun,” stated Vaia. It appears that collaboration will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth rollout of the vaccination campaign.

Orazio Schillaci, the Minister of Health, is reported to be actively leading this phase and pushing for a definitive end to the pandemic. The inclusion of new legislation in this regard demonstrates the government’s commitment to leaving the pandemic behind.

For further details on this developing story, please visit ANSA.it.