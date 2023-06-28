“New rules against bullies”

Never again another case-Rovigo. Or at least that’s the government’s goal. On June 26, the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, returned to talk about the promotion (with 9 in conduct) of the two 15-year-olds who last October fired rubber pellets at their science teacher at the Viola-Marchesini institute. And he announced a crackdown to punish misbehavior in school. The non-rejection had raised the protests of the teacher, Maria Cristina Finatti, who again on Monday defined the class council’s decision as a “moral slap”: “I don’t understand the choice of the management – said Professor Finatti, mortified – in that school make a distinction between Serie A and Serie B teachers. The marks in conduct were specifically designed, and that 9 was not given because it is a real act of bullying towards me ».

The minister

After sending inspectors to Rovigo, Minister Valditara announced that «there will have to be a rethinking of the meaning and role, within the entire school year, of the mark of conduct. We want to understand what room for maneuver the ministry can have. But it is not enough to send the inspectors, we will also intervene on the vote of conduct ». In short, the aim is to regulate it. Also because it is a grade that can be decisive for students: insufficient conduct already leads to rejection today. «It is right to intervene on the vote in conduct – Valditara reiterates – on works of public utility and review the concept of suspension. But, if we want to fight bullying and lack of respect, we must be able to value the talents that every boy has within himself”.

Promoted: that’s why

The principal of the institute, Isabella Sgarbi, is in favor of an intervention “to be able to move in a more correct framework” because, if it is true that schools have autonomy, she says she is convinced that “being able to obtain guidelines from the minister would be of great use”. Just on June 26, the manager had re-convened the class council – apparently for a “confrontation” after the tensions of recent days – but the appointment was postponed to Wednesday. We probably wanted to wait for the verification desired by the ministry, with the inspectors who have now concluded their work in the institute by acquiring the documents relating to the process which led to the positive evaluation of the school career of the two young people. Both, due to the suspension, had ended the first quarter with a 5 in conduct; mark raised (and quite a lot) at the end of the school year, when the class council deemed their behavior “irreproachable” and in line with the institute’s training offer plan. And at that point the evaluation moved exclusively on scholastic merits. Result: the two teenagers were promoted with a good average, while the classmate who had brought the gun to class was rejected due to too many failings in his subjects. In the next few hours, the inspectors will provide the minister with a report on the basis of which it will be understood whether everything took place in full compliance with the regulations.

The civil case

But if the three minors – the one who pulled the trigger, the one who filmed the scene with the cell phone and then spread the video on the Net, and also the fourteen-year-old owner of the “weapon” – can consider the matter closed from a disciplinary point of view, the troubles could soon appear in the form of a courtroom: after being investigated by the Venice juvenile prosecutor’s office, they will now have to answer for the “bad deeds” of October also in civil proceedings. The lawyers Nicola Rubiero and Tosca Sambinello, who are assisting Professor Finatti, are in fact about to start a civil case asking for moral and image damage to the families of the three students. “In the light of recent developments – explains Rubiero – we are quantifying the damages suffered by the teacher, which we will ask the parents of the children involved, because if there is an educational gap, the responsibility lies with the families”. And it is said that the protests of the professor stop at the students. “In addition to the parents – adds the lawyer Sambinello – we reserve the right to verify the conditions for bringing a lawsuit for compensation also against the school”. The professor is determined to bring her battle to the end, also because she feels doubly humiliated: first by her students (“No one has admitted to having participated in the fact and I have never received a sincere apology”) and then by the leaders of the institute. “I was punished right from the start – Finatti vents – they probably thought I was no longer suitable for teaching”.