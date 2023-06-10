New rules, bonuses and simplifications for verandas and balconies and recent approved automatic building abuse amnesties

What are the new rules, simplifications and bonuses for verandas, balconies, sheds but also easier automatic abuse amnesties? When an unauthorized building is carried out, i.e. a work is carried out without a specific building permit or building permit, in order to regularize the situation, it is necessary to apply for an amnesty.

Building violations can be remedied if they meet the requirement of double compliance, i.e. the intervention must comply with the urban planning and building regulations in force at the time of construction and at the time in which the application for building amnesty is submitted.

However, there are also non-remediable abuses, which occur when the double conformity is not respected, i.e. the building regulations in force at the time of construction or the request for amnesty are not respected and in this case the only thing to do is to demolish illegal construction. Let’s see below what are the novelties and the possibilities of automatic amnesties for verandas and canopies on balconies.

New rules, simplifications and bonuses for verandas, balconies, canopies

What are the easiest automatic abuse amnesties for verandas, balconies and canopies?

According to what was recently approved, they are in force new rules and simplifications for the construction of verandas and canopies on balconies. The general rule provides for the obligation to request the building permit from the competent municipality in the case of the construction of both a veranda and a canopy on the balcony.

Today, however, there are exceptions to this rule: a new law of 2023 provides, in fact, for the possibility of realizing a veranda in a house in a condominium without the need and obligation to ask for permission to build from the municipality only and exclusively if the veranda is made with the so-called VePa glazing and in this case there would be no building abuse.

These are removable transparent closures, therefore not fixed and which can be removed, which also protect against atmospheric agents, improve acoustic and energy performance and reduce heat loss from balconies.

Precisely by virtue of these characteristics, for the installation of this type of veranda it is possible to take advantage of the50% eco-bonus, considering that these are verandas that contribute to improving the energy efficiency of the house. In any case, both for the construction of verandas on the balcony of the house and for canopies, you can also take advantage of the home renovation bonus, to which the 2023 furniture bonus is connected.

If the possibility of creating certain types of balcony verandas without the obligation to ask for building permits is already possible, in the wake of what has been done for the procedures for glazing, the government seems willing to want to increase the list of possible jobs in free construction, i.e. possible to do without the need for permits and in a simplified way, with self-certifications, to speed up procedures and these are news that could also arrive with new decrees even within this year.

By working in this direction, for further building simplifications, the list of jobs in free construction could be extended, which now includes, for example, the following jobs:

installation of a gazebo or pergola;

plastering and painting;

repair or bringing the electrical system up to standard; renovation of the external and internal flooring of the house;

construction of a non-masonry vertical dividing element inside a house;

repair, replacement, renovation of finishing elements of the stairs;

creation of a suspended ceiling in the house;

home plumbing repair or replacement;

installation of a solar panel, photovoltaic or micro wind generator;

works aimed at the elimination of architectural barriers.

To rectify a building abuse, the procedure provides for the obligation to apply for rectification of the abuse carried out, to avoid demolition, where the cases of law allow it. However, there are also cases in which amnesty for building abuses can be triggered automatically if the abuses also affect verandas and canopies on balconies.

The first amnesty that is triggered automatically for building abuses of verandas and canopies on balconies is the one deriving from the criterion of the so-called 2% tolerance.

The laws in force allow, in fact, to automatically remedy the abuse when the failure to respect the height, the gaps, the volume, the covered surface occurs within the limit of 2% of the measures envisaged in the qualification, adding to this case also any other parameter of the individual real estate units.

If, for example, a veranda, a pergola or a canopy is built on a terrace or balcony of a house for which it was mandatory to have a building permit and was not requested but the difference between the state of affairs and the project falls within the 2% limit , then there is tolerance and the amnesty for building abuse is triggered automatically.

The tolerance of 2% of building abuse, which must result between the project and the actual state of the work, relating the cubature of the project to the real one of the places, is valid only and exclusively for small building discrepancies and, according to what is established by the TAR of Venice, the percentage must be calculated on the entire building and not with respect to the single elements.

Others specific cases in which the automatic amnesty for building abuses is triggered also for verandas or canopies on balconies are as follows: