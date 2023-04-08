The law provides relief for tissue preparations for immediate use and for blood stem cells from bone marrow, peripheral blood and umbilical cord blood.

The law implements two European directives:

Die Import Policy regulates a test procedure for the equivalence of quality and safety standards for imported human tissues and cells.

Die Encoding Policy contains technical regulations for the coding of human tissues and cells.

The import directive creates detailed technical procedural regulations for the import of human tissue and cells or tissue preparations into the European Union. It contains regulations on import permits, uniform EU certification of import permits and inspections of importing tissue establishments and suppliers from third countries. The Medicines Act (Arzneimittelgesetz, AMG) already contains essential elements for import permits and inspections, so that only some areas need to be adjusted or supplemented.

The aim of the coding guideline is to create a mandatory uniform European code (“Single European Code”, SEC for short) in order to facilitate traceability from the donor to the recipient and vice versa in the member states or in the European Union. For this purpose, the European Commission will provide a publicly accessible EU coding platform with a tissue establishment register and a product register with all types of tissues and tissue products on the market in the European Union with corresponding codes.