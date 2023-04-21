Home » new rules from 1 May
Health

new rules from 1 May

by admin
new rules from 1 May

Leave the mask obligation in wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care. According to beraking latest news Salute, this would be the orientation from 1 May regarding the new anti-covid rules in hospital and RSA.

Read also

The meeting at the Ministry of Health to outline, in view of the deadline of 30 April, has ended. In addition, the swabs for those who are hospitalized or arrive in the emergency room will only be done for the symptomatic. Today’s meeting was announced yesterday by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci who had spoken of “easing” the measures. A line confirmed today by the meeting with the experts.

See also  New method of manipulating single atoms, scientists develop new optical tweezers | TechNews Technology News

You may also like

the shoes thrown in the street and the...

Nehar Nurlu wins gold again at European Championships

The new cartoon of the Fatto on Lollobrigida...

Medicines to take every day? In the future,...

Juventus, the Coni sentence condemns Agnelli and the...

Cancer, it’s time to gather friends and celebrate...

moonloveyoga retreats with gentle yoga classes, vegan indulgence...

Milan derby of Champions ‘event of national interest’:...

Diabetes between research and therapies: it is discussed...

Open Day 2014 at the Federal Ministry of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy