New "San Paul" Clinic in South Dallas Offers Affordable Medical Services for Uninsured and Low-Income Individuals

New "San Paul" Clinic in South Dallas Offers Affordable Medical Services for Uninsured and Low-Income Individuals

The “San Paul” Clinic in south Dallas is offering affordable, nonprofit medical services to uninsured, low-income, and high-deductible individuals. With rates of $35 or less, the clinic provides general care, feminine exams, and referrals to birth centers. The clinic also collaborates with local hospitals to offer additional services at low costs. The “San Paul” Clinic will open on November 15 at Lancaster’s St. Vincent Center and will operate on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9am to 12pm. Those interested can register at 945-279-6750 or visit www.stpaulmed.org for more information.

